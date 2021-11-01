Wylie’s playoffs hopes alive, but they need help

Are the Wylie Bulldogs still alive for a berth in the Class 5A Division II playoffs?

The answer is yes, but it’s not going to be easy.

The Bulldogs loss to Lubbock Cooper forced Clay Martin’s team into a tough spot.

They have to beat Plainview on Friday night, and Wylie needs Wichita Falls to beat Wichita Falls Rider and Lubbock Cooper to beat Canyon Randal.

It starts with beating Plainview.

Martin said, “In a lot of ways, you have another opportunity to go out and play football. We are not guaranteed anything. To have that chance to go out and play again and to play to your very best of your ability and see where the chips fall, I think that’ll be easier than we think. There’s three games in our district this week. All three need to fall just right for us to be in, but we have control over just one of them, and that’s been the main goal and main talk since Saturday. If we keep that in perspective, everything will be fine.”

Wylie is headed out on the road to play Plainview on Friday night.

Clay Martin’s team is 2-1 against the Bulldogs since joining District 3-5A Division II.

That game kicks at 7 p.m.