The Wylie Bulldogs played a Class 5A playoff game at home for the first time in school history, and they put on a show for the home crowd on Friday night.

Offensively, the Bulldogs were clicking with 472 total yards and four of their nine touchdowns were 37 yards long or more.

After the game, head coach Clay Martin praised his team for the preparation his team put in prior to the game, and the players are happy their coach notices.

Offensive lineman Cayden Clay said, “All the hours, week in and week out, they are finally paying off. It’s nice that we are doing our job and the coaches did their job to get us set up and help us all week long when we can go out there and execute all week long and finally on Friday, or Thursday night, it pays off.”

Quarterback K.J. Long said, “It’s coming to work every day. It’s six days a week of getting after it. We’ve done that these past two weeks and really all of district. It’s also a deal when we win, we can enjoy it and celebrate it, but at the same time, we’ve got to get back to work the next day.”

The Bulldogs continue their playoff run on Friday night in Grapevine against Colleyville Heritage.

They are set to kick that one off at 7 p.m.