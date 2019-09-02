Wylie’s quarterbacks show positive signs in Week 1

A positive takeaway for the Wylie Bulldogs 49-19 loss to Georgetown was their success in the second half on the offensive side of the ball, specifically at the quarterback position.

Head Coach Hugh Sandifer decided not to name a starting quarterback this year and is instead rolling with a committee approach of juniors Jaxon Hansen and Balin Valentine.

While the end result wasn’t what the Bulldogs hoped for, Sandifer was very pleased with the play by his quarterbacks in the opening week.

Head Coach Hugh Sandifer said, “They’re two good players and they both need to be on the field and so we’re incorporating both of them. We’re trying to get them both experience in non-district. We had a good night throwing the football, throwing for close to 300 yards, over 100 yards rushing. You’ve got to have two good quarterbacks if you want to be a good football team. It’s tough for one guy to sustain the entire year. I thought they both handled the situation well, played pretty confident, looked like they had command of the offense. They can get better, they can both get better and they know that. It’s a situation where, when you have two good players, we’re going to utilize them.”