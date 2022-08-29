Wylie head coach Clay Martin and his Bulldogs opened up the 2022 season on Friday night with a hard fought 30-24 victory over the Brownwood Lions.

The Wylie defense gave up 17 points in the first half, and then tightened up and held the Lions to just one touchdown in the second half. They forced two turnovers.

The biggest being a fumble with less than 2 minutes to go. The strong showing was good see for head coach Clay Martin.

Clay Martin said, “I thought our defense played great in the red zone, and there is no other way to say it. That was the difference in the game.”

Ryan Price said, “The first half, we are trying to get a feel for their offense. I think we did the first half, but obviously, coming into that second half, our offense didn’t score, but our offense really kept their composure and were able to stop them in the second half.

The Bulldogs are headed north this week to Lubbock.

They are trying to beat the Monterey Plainsmen for the third year in a row.

They kick at 7 on Thursday night.