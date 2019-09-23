Wylie’s Sandifer sees positives in Week 4

The Wylie Bulldogs losing streak moved to sixteen straight on Friday night when head coach Hugh Sandifer’s team lost to Cooper in the Southtown Showdown.

The 30-0 final score doesn’t show you how well the defense really played.

The Bulldogs defense only allowed a pair of touchdown drives and came up with a couple of fourth down stops.

It wasn’t a win, but there is even more to build on this week.

Hugh Sandifer said, “Our kids gave great effort. They are going to play hard. This is kind of new, the second year of playing Cooper in a big atmosphere in a big crowd. They are getting used to that. I was pleased with a lot of the effort by a lot of our players. We had some guys step in and play for some guys that were out. I thought they stepped up and played really well. Hopefully, we can continue that build and have another great performance this week and get better. Try to get that first win of the season and propel ourselves into district play.”

The good teams keep coming at the Bulldogs this week. The state-ranked Lions come to Bulldog Stadium on Friday night. They kick at 7:30 p.m.