Wylie’s will to fight was on display in victory over Randall

The Wylie Bulldogs are right back in the hunt for the playoffs thanks to their come from behind 16-13 victory over the Canyon Randall Raiders on Friday night.

The Bulldogs trailed 13-6 entering the 4th quarter, but they scored the final 10 points of the game with the game winner coming off the foot of Grayson Beardon.

The win keeps Wylie in contention for the postseason, and head coach Clay Martin and the players liked the fight he saw in team.

Holden Atwood said, “I think one of the problems we’ve had this year is we have a hard time coming out in the third quarter and sealing the win, or mounting the comeback, and I think that’s what we did good this game. We proved that we can still fight through that second half. That third quarter we came out and punched them in the gut, and we mounted the come back. Our kicker made the field goal, and that was game.”

Clay Martin said, “We kept fighting. I couldn’t say enough about how proud I am of them and to continue the game and give us a chance to win at the end.”

The Bulldogs are still facing must wins for the next two weeks.

This week they host district leader Lubbock Cooper at Sandifer Stadium at 7 p.m.