ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – It took a a year, but former Jim Ned Indian Xavier Wishert is making his presence felt with the ACU Wildcats.

The red-shirt freshman is the United Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week.

Wishert found the end zone two times for the Wildcats in their victory over Northern Colorado on runs of two years and 18 yards.

He averaged almost six yards per carry and gained 58 yards on ten carries.

ACU continues the season on Saturday in Prairie View against Prairie View A&M at 6 p.m.