Yardley and Palmer sign NCAA Division I scholarships to play baseball

Tate Yardley and Blaine Palmer signed their National Letters of Intent at Jim Ned’s Indian Gym on Wednesday.

Lately, the Indians are known for their state championship in football from 2020, and the current undefeated football team.

Yardley and Plamer are both key members of those teams, but baseball was the topic on Wednesday.

Yardley is headed up to Lubbock to Texas Tech. He is going to pitch for the Red Raiders.

Blaine Palmer is staying Abilene to play for Abilene Christian University.

Two NCAA Division I talents at a Class 3A school.

Yardley said, “I mean, me and Blaine, we get to go out on the field and compete and get to do what we do. We are going to go out there and do our thing. It’s awesome to have two D-1 commits.”

Palmer said, “It’s really unheard of, especially from a 3A school. You get to these big schools and people are signing their whole team. At a 3A school, for both of them to go D-1, it’s crazy.”

Now the pair can focus on football for the next few weeks.

Jim Ned takes on Peaster at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Stephenville.

Not to be overshadowed, Jim Ned’s Claire Graham signed to play for the ACU women’s basketball team for the next 4 years.

Graham is an important part of a team at Jim Ned is a regional tournament regular, and they are always a threat to go to the state tournament.