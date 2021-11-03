Yardley, Wishert are Jim Ned’s Dynamic Duo

If you’ve ever been to a Jim Ned Indians football game, you’ve probably heard these two names called together several times. Tate Yardley and Xavier Wishert, they are the faces for Jim Ned’s 23 game winning streak and 2020 state championship.

Xavier Wishert said, “I mean he’s one of my brothers, this whole team is one of my brothers, getting to be back there with him in the field every Friday night is something cool and getting called dynamic duo is a pretty cool name too I mean it’s pretty awesome we have a pretty special bond.”

Yardley says he can always count on Wishert no matter what play is called to get the job done. As a whole, the duo combined for almost 2700 yards and 34 touchdowns so far this season.

Tate Yardley said, “Whenever we call a run play or a RPO scheme or something like that I know that if I’m reading someone in the back field then they chase somebody on the receiving side then I know I can hand it off to Wishert and he’s gonna go give us some yards.”

And head coach Matt Fanning has another name for this pair that describes them as a way that sets them a part from one another but keeps the duo strong.

Fanning said, “Well I mean they’re kind of Ying and Yang you got Xavier who is a super high energy leader and he’s loud and boisterous and all over the place. Then you’ve got Tate who is captain cool he’s not gonna say a whole lot, he’s gonna show up everyday and do his job and doa great job and crack a low key joke every now and then.”

And the real question is, how strong is this brotherhood these two have to keep connected after graduation?

Yardley added, “Oh for sure we’ll definitely keep in contact. Hopefully he’ll go play somewhere which I know he will. He’ll go do his thing and so will I but that’s a long lasting friendship that will last for awhile so it’ll be good.”

Yardley and Wishert and the rest of the Indians finish the regular season in Clyde on Friday night at 7 p.m.