ALBANY, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Albany Lions are on a 25-game win streak dating back to last season.

They’re one game away from returning to AT&T Stadium.

The possibility of clinching back to back state titles since the early ’60’s is in reach.

It almost vanished, if it wasn’t for Cason Fairchild’s game-winning interception versus Muenster.

The Albany team that survived the regional quarterfinal, outright defeated Collinsville 52-14 this past Friday.

The defense forced three interceptions, and the offense had seven touchdowns.

Cason Fairchild said, “Well you know, we got humbled last week. We practiced hard, we had everything going right for us, we came in heads screwed on, and we were ready to go.”

Adam Hill said, “I mean just blocking well. Protecting well during the passing, but also we were able to be balanced. He (Chip Chambers) threw for 250, and I ran for 200 (yards). Having a balanced offense helps receiving and rushing. Better guard number one, number three, and number eleven. We got some ballers in the receiving core.”

Lanxton Viertel said, “Like Adam said, just make sure to guard everybody. We got a bunch of ballers on the team.”

After escaping a playoff scare, the undefeated Albany lions got even better, and their playoff mentality stronger.

They’ll play their state semifinal game Thursday night against the Sunray Bobcats in Lubbock.