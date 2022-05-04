The high school baseball playoffs are getting ready to start this week around Texas.

The Coleman Bluecats head into the postseason with a second place finish in their district, even with an incredibly young team on the field.

A quick look at the roster shows you one senior.

Yet, here they are in the playoffs.

Haiden Hale is the one senior, and he says he’s happy with the way his younger teammates handled themselves all year.

Hale said, “Being the only senior, it’s been a lot having to lead these boys. They’ve came ready to play every single game, so I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I can’t believe this is my last year. I’m ready to see what comes, and hopefully it don’t end too soon.”

Head coach Riley Edwards said, “I’m real pleased with the total season as a whole. With a young bunch, you are going to go through some ups and downs. You are going to look real good at times and there are going to be times when you take those learning curves. That’s what we’ve done.”

The Bluecats are coming to Abilene High to play their bi-district series with Stamford.

Game 1 is Friday at 6 p.m., Game 2 is Saturday in 11 a.m. in the morning.