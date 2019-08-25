Young Cross Plains team prepares for upcoming season

The Cross Plains Buffaloes lost a large number of players heading into the 2019 season, returning only one player on offense.

However, the Buffaloes are bringing back a reliable senior in Quarterback Caleb Hernandez.

Caleb Hernandez said, “I think our defense is pretty solid, I think our defense is solid every year, so we have a pretty good squad on defense. Offensively, we started off pretty slow experience wise, but there’s enough effort there where we’ll be ok.”

Head Coach Daniel Purvis said, “We two teams ranked in the top six in our district, but I think a big part of that is having some success early, winning those pre-district games and getting in a rythm and getting in a routine and having success early and giving your kids confidence, especially these younger kids who haven’t got to play a whole lot of varsity football and been under the Friday night lights, so it’s going to be a new experience for a lot of them and the sooner we can get them that experience, the better we’re going to be.”

The Buffaloes open their season Friday on the road against Menard.