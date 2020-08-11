Young Indians expect big things in 2020

Every team in and around the Big Country will have their work cut out for them when they make their way to windy Tuscola and take on a well-balanced Jim Ned football team.

Xavier Wishert said, “I’ve seen us all showing up, all working hard, coming to practice ready to go. We’ve been pushing ourselves.”

The Indians feature a slightly younger team but with 7 starters returning the leadership is certainly present.

Head Coach Matt Fanning said, “We’re young, there’s going to be some growing pains moving forward, but we’re really talented. We’ve got some really talented guys and we’ve got some great leadership right now.”

Wishert said, “We have a lot of talent, we obviously lost a lot of seniors but we’re working hard.”

And Head Coach Matt Fanning has high expectations for his new crop of seniors.

Fanning said, “Our senior class has been a lot of fun, this is a really fun group to coach.”

Wishert said, “What I’ve learned from him is that no matter what circumstance, no matter how hard you work, no matter how hard you push yourself, you can get to where you want to be in life. That man pushes us, makes us work hard, shows us we can do it.”

The Indians are eyeing their fourth consecutive playoff appearance in 2020. And while it’s easy to jump the gun and look ahead to the playoffs, Jim Ned is setting goals by taking it one game at a time.

Fanning said, “Our plan is to come out week one and beat Ballinger.”

The Indians schedule is a beast in 2020. They play a pair of Class 4A teams and every non-district opponent is picked to go to the playoffs this season.