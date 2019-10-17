Young Mustangs are growing up

The Sweetwater Mustangs beat Lamesa on Friday night to improve to 1-1 in district play.

The win snapped the Mustangs 3-game losing streak, that included losses to second ranked Greenwood and number-ten Iowa Park.

Playing tough competition can beat down a young team, but head coach Ben McGehee say shis guys are growing because of games like that.

McGehee said, “I think our guys have played some really tough teams through the first eight weeks now and we’ve competed really well with those guys and I think that’s shown a lot of the progress that we’ve made. Now, we’re into the meat of our district schedule and I think a point where we’re really going to compete week-in, week-out for a good spot in the playoffs. I think we are night and day ahead of where we were last year and we’ve still got some progress to make but I think they’ve done that since Week 1 of the season. We’ve gotten better and that’s our main goal.”

Pecos is next for the Mustangs on Friday night.

The Eagles are 1-2 in district play.

Sweetwater is 1-1.