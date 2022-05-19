The Eula Lady Pirates start the regional finals on Thursday night at Cooper.

The Lady Pirates are used to getting this far in the playoffs, but this particular team is a little bit of a surprise.

The starting lineup is full of underclassmen, so no one was really sure how they would play this year.

They are doing just fine, and the Lady Pirates are one series win from going to state.

McKenna Oglesby said, “I think everybody expected our freshmen to play like freshmen, but they don’t play like freshmen, they’re good. They really stepped up and filled those spots. When we had that rain delay, they were very antsy and they were just wanting to be out there. The were eager, they were wanting to play and I think they were all like that.”

Avery Meers added, “Our motto this year was, ‘Same Team, Same Dream,’ and this is a team full of freshmen, graduating so many seniors that were starting last year. We knew we were going to have to step up in so many areas, and we deciding that ‘Same Team, Same Dream’ would fit us best, becuase we all have the same dream in the end.”

The Lady Pirates meet Hermleigh at Cooper on Thursday for Game 1 of the regional finals.

It starts at 7 p.m.

Game 2 is Saturday at Cooper at 11 a.m.