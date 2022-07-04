Football season is right around the corner, and the Brownwood Lions are hard at work preparing to make a statement this upcoming season.

There is a great deal of optimism in Brownwood right now, because last season the Lions JV Football team went undefeated, and that core of young talented players are moving up to play on varsity this year.

“You can have all the athletic ability in the world and as many D1 talented people in the world, but if you don’t play as a team you won’t be successful, and I see that happening. I think we can be really dynamic and explosive on offense. I think we’ll give people some fits if we just maturate and gel together like we feel we can. Defensively the decision’s going to be if we’re going to be physical or not, and if we come out and we’re physical, I think we have a chance to be good because we’re pretty fast and we can run the ball,” said Brownwood Lions Head Coach Sammy Burnett.

The Brownwood Lions kickoff the season against their longtime rival the Wylie Bulldogs. That game will take place on Friday, August 26th, at 7:30pm, at Gordon Wood Stadium.