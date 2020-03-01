Youngstown St. takes rubber game from Wildcat baseball

ABILENE – Four errors, five walks and eight two-out base hits enabled Youngstown State baseball to defeat Abilene Christian, 9-0, Saturday at Crutcher Scott Field. The victory lifted the Penguins’ season record to 4-5, while the Wildcats dropped to 6-5 with games at Texas A&M and Northwestern State slated for next week.

YSU’s first two runs in the first and third innings were unearned, and then tacked on a third on a fourth inning RBI single by Lucas Nasonti. Two innings later and with two outs, the Penguins put the game out of reach by placing four consecutive runners on base. Nick Caruso and Nasonti each singled. Jeff Wehler walked and Phillip Glasser followed with a two-run single to center field.

Wehler scored his third run of the game on a throwing error, but on the same play Glassner was thrown out at home plate by first-baseman Hunter Gieser.

Andre Good made it an 8-0 game with his two-out, two-run RBI double to left and Turner Grau scored the Penguins’ final run in the ninth on Nasonti’s single to right field.

Nate Hawkins (1-1) started for ACU but lasted only 3.2 innings after allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks. He was followed to the mound by Spencer Chirpich, Tanner Riley, Trevor Jackson and Genner Cervantes.

Collin Floyd (1-1) secured the win for YSU by striking out six in as many innings. Releivers Joel Hake, Chad Coles and Gary Clift Jr. all tossed a scoreless inning.