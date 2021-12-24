Your 2021 BCH Sports Player of the Year: Xavier Wishert

The Jim Ned Indians have been the team to beat this year. Considering they were the reigning Class 3A Div. 1 State Champions. The guy behind their success is senior runningback Xavier Wishert.

Matt Fanning said, “Man, it’s the energy he brings really to practice everyday. It starts in warmup and doesn’t really stop until we blow the last whistle. Ya know when you’e building a program that’s a huge factor. He definitely did that does that.”

Wishert was a force to be reckoned with this year as he had over 2500 yards.

Xavier Wishert said, “I mean I truly would not be anything without Coach Fanning without Tate without the O-line who I’ve been with for three years. My whole team I just wanna give a big thanks to ya know. They made me who I am.”

But Xavier’s love for football didn’t start recently. At six year’s old he was in pads playing tackle football where his love for the game began to grow.

Wishert added, “Me being so young obviously I didn’t start, I didn’t get the ball much. But I had one play, it was like a jet sweep where they motioned me from the receiver spot and go and score. And after that I fell in love with football.”

His time here with the Jim Ned Indians has also built friendships that will last forever.

Tate Yardley said, “I mean in school me and Xavier talk all the time and on the football field it’s awesome to get to hangout with him and get to play the game with him. Um I think the biggest part was the playoff trips we had. Games away I mean just getting to talk on the bus with all the guys. But like I said it’s fun having him in the backfield and handing it off and watch him play it’s awesome.”

Wishert led the Indians all the way to the regional semifinals where they fell to the Brock Eagles. Although Xavier’s time with Jim Ned football has came to a close, he has big plans for his future.

Wishert adds,”Um after graduation, I’m gonna go to college obviously and play football. I have no clue where at yet. There’s some places in the back of my head that hopefully I’ll go maybe who knows. But, yeah just go get a business degree somewhere and play football and see what happens from there.”

Xavier Wishert, senior runningback for the Jim Ned Indians is your 2021 BCH Sports Player of the Year.

Wishert, “I’m beyond grateful, ya know not everybody can say they get this award and it’s really special and amazing that I got blessed with the opportunity to achieve this award. Knowing that my football season’s over ya know gives me a little life and makes me happy and I really appreciate everything y’all have done.”