Zepeda becomes fourth Wildcat to win WAC weekly award

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced its’ weekly list of football award winners on Monday morning, with ACU kicker Blair Zepeda being named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Zepeda is the fourth Wildcat players to pick up a weekly award from the WAC this year, following quarterback Stone Earle, defensive end Jordan Paup and linebacker Hunter Kier.

A native of Richardson, Texas, Zepeda got the offense off and running with a career-long 52-yard field goal on ACU’s opening drive last Saturday.

He followed with a 41-yarder on the next drive, while three of his six kickoffs went for touchbacks.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in WAC play heading into this week’s WAC/ASUN Challenge contest against Jacksonville State. Kickoff from JSU’s Burgess-Snow Field is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.