Zepeda boots Wildcats to 20-17 Halloween win over Mercer

MACON, Georgia – Blair Zepeda’s 38-yard field goal as time expired spoiled a Halloween Homecoming for Mercer University and gave Abilene Christian University a 20-17 victory Saturday afternoon at Five Star Stadium.

ACU (1-3 overall, 0-1 in the Southland Conference) had only four second-half possessions in a tight game, but turned them into 13 points and its first win of the year. Mercer closed its abbreviated fall season 0-3 but has an eight-game schedule planned for next spring.

Iowa transfer quarterback Peyton Mansell was sacked three times in the first half but rebounded in the second to complete 23 of 35 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown to lead the Wildcats to a win a week after a heartbreaking 35-32 overtime loss to Stephen F. Austin.

Jermiah Dobbins ran for ACU 89 yards and a TD, Kobe Clark caught 10 passes for 84 yards and a TD, and Zepeda kicked two field goals for the Wildcats. ACU held Mercer to 82 yards of offense in the second half.

Abilene Christian plays its first of two home games of 2020 next Saturday by hosting Angelo State in Wildcat Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CST on Anthony Field.