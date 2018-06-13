abilene uniform center

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Abilene ISD names Pogue, Rico Teachers of the Year
Top Stories
26 ICE detainees test positive for COVID-19 in Jones Co.
Wylie High senior takes final bow early after more than 10 years of performances
Video
Texas doctors warn surgeries could be delayed months as healthcare facilities try to catch up
Video
Watch: Will you see a meat shortage at the store? What lawmakers are doing to spike supply
Video
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
Skywarn
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Basketball Madness
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
NCAA board supports name, image and likeness compensation
Top Stories
Cowboys select Tyler Biadasz in fourth round
Video
Mancini diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer
Video
Cowboys select Neville Gallimore in third round
Video
A message from BCH Sports
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
La Universidad Cristiana de Abilene reabrirá el campus este otoño
Top Stories
Confirman 1 nuevo caso de COVID-19 y 1 nuevo fallecimiento en el hogar de adultos mayores de Brownwood
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 29 de Abril, 2020
Video
Trump no extenderá normas de distanciamiento social
2 muertes más y 14 nuevos casos de COVID-19 en Abilene, un total de 291
El condado Eastland extiende la Declaración de Desastre por COVID-19
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Menu Item
Why Buy Local
Online Church Services
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
abilene uniform center
Abilene business meets high demand for medical scrubs with curbside service
Video
Don't Miss
City of Abilene extends COVID-19 disaster declaration, shelter in place order
List: New operating, senior shopping hours at Abilene grocery stores
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Video
How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss