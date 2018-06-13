Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Black History Month
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
National News
Health News
Coronavirus
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Texas reports first death from COVID-19 in Matagorda County
Sports Reporters significantly affected by COVID-19
Video
Texas governor waives vehicle registration and title, parking placard renewal rules
Haskell CISD offers free lunches to students while out of school
Video
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
Skywarn
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Basketball Madness
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Sports Reporters significantly affected by COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Cowboys put tag on Prescott, clock ticks on deal with Cooper
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus
All UIL contests, rehearsals, practices and workouts suspended due to COVID-19
Ahart named ASC West Hitter of the Week
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Lista de los cierres de la ciudad de Abilene y cancelaciones de servcios
Top Stories
Ciudad de Abilene limita las reuniones a 250 personas o menos, todavía no hay casos positivos de COVID-19
Top Stories
Estudiantes pueden obtener comida gratis mientras Abilene y Wylie ISD están cerrados
Posponen festival “Outlaws and Legends”, los boletos serán respetados para el evento del próximo año
Reportan temblor de magnitud 3.0 cerca de Snyder
Declaración de líderes de la ciudad: “Probablemente veremos casos de COVID-19 en Abilene”, pero somos una “comunidad de bajo riesgo”
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Why Buy Local
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Black History Month
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Abilene, Wylie ISDs now closed through Friday due to COVID-19, next week could be affected too
Previous Alert
1
of
/
41
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD
1
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Anson ISD
2
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
AOK Driving School
3
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Baird ISD
4
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Bangs ISD
5
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Blackwell ISD
6
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Blanket ISD
7
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Brookesmith ISD
8
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Brownwood ISD
9
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Cisco College - Abilene
10
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Cisco College - Cisco
11
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Cisco ISD
12
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Clyde CISD
13
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Coleman ISD
14
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Early ISD
15
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Eastland ISD
16
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Eula ISD
17
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Gorman ISD
18
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Hardin Simmons University
19
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Hawley ISD
20
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Hermleigh ISD
21
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Howard Payne University
22
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Jim Ned CISD
23
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Lueders-Avoca ISD
24
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
May ISD
25
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
McMurry University
26
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Moran ISD
27
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Panther Creek CISD
28
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Premier High School - Abilene
29
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Ranger College
30
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Ranger ISD
31
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Ready Steps Preschool Ministries
32
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Rising Star ISD
33
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Roby CISD
34
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Santa Anna ISD
35
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Snyder ISD
36
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
St. John's Episcopal
37
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
TSTC - All Campuses
38
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Winters ISD
39
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Wylie ISD
40
of
/
41
Closings and Delays
Zephyr ISD
41
of
/
41
anchors
Sports Reporters significantly affected by COVID-19
Video
Don't Miss
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Video
How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss