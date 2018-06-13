annette lerma

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Black History Month
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
National News
Health News
Coronavirus
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
AISD hosts virtual meeting, discusses potential grading systems for interrupted school year
Video
Abilene City Manager ‘does not anticipate releasing community tracing information’ to the public
Video
Survey: People working from home are neglecting personal hygiene
Supermoon: This week’s full moon will be biggest and brightest of the year
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
Skywarn
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Basketball Madness
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Baker says he should’ve scored 20 runs against Preston in Sanitizer Series
Video
Top Stories
Ferguson discusses extra eligibility and his coaches
Video
Cooper’s Aaron Roan coaching at home
Video
Pro day cancellations forcing changes to NFL draft process
British canceled, Masters to November in major rescheduling
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Estudio preliminar revela cómo afecta COVID-19 a los niños
Top Stories
Subasta pública del Departamento de Policía de Abilene de vehículos abandonados será en línea debido al COVID-19
Top Stories
2 bares de Abilene permanecen abiertos a pesar de las órdenes de cerrar durante la pandemia por COVID-19
Mujer del Condado Jones da positivo por COVID-19
Telemundo Abilínea – 6 de Abril, 2020
Video
APD solicita ayuda para identificar a un hombre que pudo haber usado una tarjeta de crédito robada
Video
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Why Buy Local
Online Church Services
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Black History Month
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
annette lerma
Abilene City Manager ‘does not anticipate releasing community tracing information’ to the public
Video
Don't Miss
City of Abilene announces ‘Limited’ Shelter in Place Order | What does it mean?
Video
List: New operating, senior shopping hours at Abilene grocery stores
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Video
How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss