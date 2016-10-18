Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Willie Nelson cancels 2019 tour due to ‘breathing problem’
Top Stories
Dallas Cowboys donating $50,000 to victims in El Paso shooting
Ex-superintendent of Dallas-area school bus system gets 7 years for taking bribes
Free on bond, Texas man charged with killing pregnant wife
Mass shootings so far this year almost reach 2018 levels
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
Silver Star Nation
AP Sports
Top Stories
Great returning group has Ballinger head coach Chuck Lipsey excited about 2019
Top Stories
HSU Cowgirls in United Soccer Coaches’ Top Ten
ACU’s Coach Dorrel awarded with contract extension
Community Pep Rally to celebrate football kickoff in Brown County
Silver Star Nation: What do the Cowboys do on a day off?
Telemundo
Noticias
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Oficina de Inmigración de Abilene cambia de dirección
Top Stories
Entrevista con TSTC sobre opciones para Carreras Técnicas
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 7 de Agosto, 2019
Telemundo Abilínea – 6 de Agosto, 2019
Hombres de Abilene arrestados tras perseguir a un hombre con un hacha en el Parque Scarborough
Telemundo Abilínea – 5 de julio, 2019
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Back-to-school zone
Job Connection
Do My Job
Clear the Shelters
Tools For School
First Baptist Church
Daily Pledge
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Alzheimer’s Awareness
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Keep KTAB
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Bonund
Sentencing Hearing: Character Witnesses say Walters are ‘Good Parents’