Captain Fred Thomas

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
TLCA holds 1st day of class, sees boost in students
Top Stories
Abilene ISD hosts ‘Lead Out Loud’ day at Cooper High School
Swimmers threw rocks before agents deployed pepper balls, Border Patrol says
Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl possibly abducted by woman with one leg
New sign lighting the way to SODA District
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Winters expects to pick where they left off in 2018
Top Stories
Silver Star Nation: Cowboys are putting final touches on training camp in Oxnard
Top Stories
Eastland enters 2019 loaded with weapons
Southland Conference releases TV schedule for first four weeks
Rangers induct Hamilton and Greene into Hall of Fame
Anthony on CFPA National Performer of the Year Watch List
Telemundo
Noticias
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 13 de Agosto, 2019
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 12 de Agosto, 2019
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 9 de Agosto, 2019
Telemundo Abilínea – 8 de Agosto, 2019
Oficina de Inmigración de Abilene cambia de dirección
Entrevista con TSTC sobre opciones para Carreras Técnicas
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Back-to-school zone
Job Connection
Do My Job
Clear the Shelters
First Baptist Church
Daily Pledge
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Alzheimer’s Awareness
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Keep KTAB
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Captain Fred Thomas
Texas K9 Officer Found With Ticks, Sores