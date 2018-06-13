1  of  3
Breaking News
School Districts around the Big Country extending spring break for ‘at least’ a week Abilene, Wylie ISDs closing through Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns Texas Gov. Abbott declares state disaster
1  of  35
Closings and Delays
Abilene Christian University Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene Bangs ISD Blanket ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church, Abilene First Church of the Nazarene Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Panther Creek CISD Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD South Side Baptist Church TSTC - All Campuses University Church of Christ Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Chruch services

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss