City of Abilene Zoo

Abilene, Wylie ISDs now closed through Friday due to COVID-19, next week could be affected too
Watch Live: City of Abilene, Taylor Co. hosting joint news conference on COVID-19
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal TSTC - All Campuses Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

