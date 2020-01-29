Tax Tips

  • Double-Check Your Paystub
  • With the revised withholding tables, make sure the amount of tax being withheld is correct. Use the IRS’ Tax Withholding Estimator: irs.gov/individuals/tax-withholding-estimator
  • With this you can also adjust your withholding for 2020, if necessary.
  • Protect Yourself from Tax Scams
  • You might receive more phone calls, texts and emails during tax season from so called ‘organizations’ claiming to be the IRS. The IRS will not call you!
  • Be diligent when “shopping a refund” Preparers who promise a ‘bigger’ refund might involve dishonesty. Search then confirm credentials. The IRS has a list of registered preparers on their website: irs.gov
  • Organize Your Records, it’s Tax Time!
  • Doing your taxes can be a hassle, don’t let disorganized records be the reason. Find a tax checklist to help you gather all your required documents.
  • Keep all your mail with tax information, such as W-2’s or mortgage interest statements.
  • Be careful not to throw out any tax-related documents. Collect all those receipts you’ve been saving and/or know what you paid for any funds or stocks you’ve sold.
  • Time is Money, File on Time
  • If you can’t file on time file an extension, Form 4868 by April 15th. This will allow a 6-month postponement and avoid a late-filling penalty or a late-payment penalty.
  • Tax Max is Back!
  • Use your next tax refund toward a new car purchase now. It’s easy, all you need is your most recent pay stub and identifying information for yourself and each dependent. Come see us for more information.