- Double-Check Your Paystub
- With the revised withholding tables, make sure the amount of tax being withheld is correct. Use the IRS’ Tax Withholding Estimator: irs.gov/individuals/tax-withholding-estimator
- With this you can also adjust your withholding for 2020, if necessary.
- Protect Yourself from Tax Scams
- You might receive more phone calls, texts and emails during tax season from so called ‘organizations’ claiming to be the IRS. The IRS will not call you!
- Be diligent when “shopping a refund” Preparers who promise a ‘bigger’ refund might involve dishonesty. Search then confirm credentials. The IRS has a list of registered preparers on their website: irs.gov
- Organize Your Records, it’s Tax Time!
- Doing your taxes can be a hassle, don’t let disorganized records be the reason. Find a tax checklist to help you gather all your required documents.
- Keep all your mail with tax information, such as W-2’s or mortgage interest statements.
- Be careful not to throw out any tax-related documents. Collect all those receipts you’ve been saving and/or know what you paid for any funds or stocks you’ve sold.
- Time is Money, File on Time
- If you can’t file on time file an extension, Form 4868 by April 15th. This will allow a 6-month postponement and avoid a late-filling penalty or a late-payment penalty.
- Tax Max is Back!
- Use your next tax refund toward a new car purchase now. It’s easy, all you need is your most recent pay stub and identifying information for yourself and each dependent. Come see us for more information.