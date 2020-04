Esposas de la Base de la Fuerza Aérea Dyess producen máscaras faciales para profesionales médicos

Jennifer Sumangil, Dyess Spouse’s Club member, distributes fabric to spouses volunteering to make face-masks at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, April 11, 2020. Jennifer is the spouse of Col. Jose Sumangil, 7th Bomb Wing commander. Spouses volunteered to make face-masks to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Reilly McGuire)