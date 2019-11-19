Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards News
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lone Star NYE 2020
Top Stories
New Mexico may form hate-crimes unit after Texas massacre
Behind the scenes of the “Meth. We’re on it.” campaign and how it got approved
Tom Hanks didn’t want to be Mr. Rogers. Then he met Marielle
Abilene ISD describes policy for notifying parents of school threats
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Dr. Pepper Play of the Week
Ford Impact Player Of The Week
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Brownwood happy to be playing in second round
Top Stories
McMurry’s Reyna tabbed ASC West Player of the Week
Brownwood’s speed gives them an advantage
HSU’s Tencate and Rohrman Named NCAA All-Region
Updated: Brownwood head coach Sammy Burnet recovering from surgery
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 19 de Noviembre, 2019
Top Stories
El Zoológico de Washington envía a China al panda Bei Bei
Top Stories
Slime y pistola de dardos, en lista de juguetes peligrosos
AISD: La Preparatoria Abilene High ‘a salvo’ después de la amenaza de rumores, no se encontraron pruebas
El Hospicio de Hendrick esta aceptando donaciones para la campaña “Ilumina una vida”
Comienza el juicio del sospechoso acusado de matar a un adolescente de Abilene en 2017
KTAB 4U
Community
Light Up A Life
TV Schedule
Project Roadblock
Santa’s Helpers
Share Your Christmas
Jackets For Joy
Home for the Holidays
Event Calendar
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Lone Star NYE 2020
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 19 de Noviembre, 2019
Noticias
by:
Ilse Bryant
Posted:
Nov 19, 2019 / 05:01 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2019 / 05:01 PM CST
Don't Miss
United Way’s Winter Lightfest coming soon to Abilene
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI