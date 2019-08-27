Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Elderly man seriously injured in south Taylor County wreck
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Man suspected of triple murder in Keeling area of Pittsylvania County captured
Bond set for two charged with “enticing a child”
Popeyes sells out of chicken sandwiches, stops production
Star Wars hotel at Disney World like a cruise into space
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Statewide high school football series kicks off this weekend
Top Stories
Jeremy Lin, with no NBA offers, signs deal to play in China
Top Stories
Wright wins silver medal in Peru
Silver Star Nation: Byron Jones returns to practice
Southland Conference Preview
Eight Big Country schools in Harris Ratings Top 25
Telemundo
Noticias
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de Agosto, 2019
Top Stories
Pareja de Abilene arrestada luego de que análisis a menores de 1 y 9 años dieron positivo por metanfetamina
Top Stories
Hombre acusado de agredir sexualmente a una mujer mientras veían una película en una casa de Abilene
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de Agosto, 2019
Telemundo Abilínea – 23 de Agosto, 2019
Conozcan al nuevo miembro del Departamento de Policía de la Universidad Cristiana de Abilene “Fritter the K9”
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Back-to-school zone
Job Connection
Do My Job
Clear the Shelters
First Baptist Church
Daily Pledge
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Alzheimer’s Awareness
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Keep KTAB
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de Agosto, 2019
Noticias
by:
Ilse Bryant
Posted:
Aug 27, 2019 / 04:59 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2019 / 04:59 PM CDT
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI