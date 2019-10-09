Telemundo Abilínea – 9 de Octubre, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - Se les negará la entrada al país a los inmigrantes que soliciten visas de EE. UU. a menos que puedan demostrar que pueden pagar la atención médica, según una declaración firmada el viernes por el presidente Donald Trump.

La nueva regla se aplica a las personas que buscan visas de inmigrantes del extranjero, no a las que ya están en los EE. UU. No afecta a los residentes legales permanentes. No se aplica a solicitantes de asilo, refugiados o niños.