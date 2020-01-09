Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Black History Month
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
House passes measure to limit Trump’s actions against Iran
Top Stories
Sunny needs a forever home
Key City Comedy brings stand up to Abilene Community Theatre black box
Roadwork coming to Sayles Blvd.
City Council honors APD Chief’s 25-year anniversary
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Globe Life Field construction is 90% complete
Top Stories
Watson’s mind key to success with Houston Texans
Rangers coming to Abilene on January 14
Attorney: Toddler’s brain injury from foul ball is permanent
Mabry, Wildcats dominate fourth quarter, win eighth straight
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 09 de Enero, 2020
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 08 de Enero, 2020
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 07 de Enero, 2020
Telemundo Abilínea – 06 de Enero, 2020
Telemundo Abilínea – 03 de Enero, 2020
Telemundo Abilínea – 02 de Enero, 2020
KTAB 4U
Community
Why Buy Local
TV Schedule
Shopping With Joni
Event Calendar
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
DISH
Telemundo Abilínea – 09 de Enero, 2020
Telemundo
by:
Ilse Bryant
Posted:
Jan 9, 2020 / 04:55 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 9, 2020 / 04:55 PM CST
Don't Miss
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI