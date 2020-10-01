Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
Hispanic Heritage Month
KTAB 4U
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Gov. Abbott issues proclamation allowing just one mail-in ballot drop-off location per county
Video
Texas artists seek clarity on Facebook music licensing policy
Video
Meet the 3 finalists up for Abilene chief of police
Video
Faith groups decry Trump’s plans for record low refugee cap
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
Dr. Pepper Play of the Week
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Cougars and Eagles are ready for the 60th Crosstown Showdown
Video
Top Stories
The Hamlin defense is stifling opponents
Video
Albany opens district play this week
Video
CHS’s Brady Miller is named Great American Rivalry Series® scholar athlete
AHS’s Keegan Copher is named Great American Rivalry Series® scholar athlete
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 1 de octubre, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Resumen del primer debate presidencial
Video
Top Stories
Actualización del cheque de estímulo: Pelosi y Mnuchin no llegan a un acuerdo
Telemundo Abilínea – 30 de septiembre, 2020
Video
Infestación de piojos relacionada con la muerte de una niña; los padres fueron acusados
VIDEO: Continúan operativos de ICE con arresto de 122 migrantes con historial criminal en Nevada, Utah, Idaho y Montana
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Event Calendar
Why Buy Local
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 1 de octubre, 2020
Telemundo
Posted:
Oct 1, 2020 / 05:02 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2020 / 05:02 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI