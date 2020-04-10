Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Brownwood nursing home now has 5 COVID-19 cases
Top Stories
Whataburger offers buy one get one deal
Video
KRBC Evening Forecast: A stormy Easter weekend ahead!
Video
Snyder reports 2nd positive case of COVID-19
KTAB exclusive: Governor Abbott talks state’s COVID-19 response
Video
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
Skywarn
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Basketball Madness
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Albany’s Ben West preparing for collegiate baseball future following postponed season
Video
Top Stories
When we played games… Hamlin’s Sepeda returns to action after being hospitalized
Video
When we played games… Galvin leads Jim Ned back to the regional tournament
Video
iRacing gains popularity while real-time sporting events are paused
Video
When we played games… HSU’s Hemphill ran over Texas Lutheran
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 10 de Abril, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Enjambre de abejas agresivas mantiene a algunos residentes de Snyder resguardados
Top Stories
Meals on Wheels de Abilene sigue buscando voluntarios
COVID-19 en Abilene: 4 casos nuevos, 117 pruebas pendientes
La policía de Abilene les recuerda a los residentes que se queden en casa y no tengan reuniones sociales
Italiana de casi 104 años se recupera de COVID-19 con “fe”
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Why Buy Local
Online Church Services
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 10 de Abril, 2020
Telemundo
by:
Ilse Bryant
Posted:
Apr 10, 2020 / 05:02 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 10, 2020 / 05:03 PM CDT
Don't Miss
City of Abilene announces ‘Limited’ Shelter in Place Order | What does it mean?
Video
List: New operating, senior shopping hours at Abilene grocery stores
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Video
How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI