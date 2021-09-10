Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
BestReviews
Top Stories
FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data
Video
Top Stories
Texas first responders who assisted in 9/11 recovery efforts in NYC recall horror 20 years later
Abilene ISD closes middle school classroom due to COVID-19
Video
3 new deaths, 155 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co. Friday, new school cases down
Video
‘If you don’t give me the keys, I’m gonna shoot you’: Rotan man charged with aggravated robbery in Taylor Co.
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Ward to step down as ACU director of athletics
Top Stories
Cooper is excited to take the field against Wylie
Video
Explosive plays on offense lead to Coleman’s 2-0 start
Video
ACU strives to be undefeated at home in 2021
Video
Mickey Spagnola’s Keys to the Game
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 10 de septiembre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Policía: Disparos durante un altercado entre dos vehículos en la calle Ambler Avenue
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 9 de septiembre, 2021
Video
Mujer de Abilene abre un negocio para empoderar a las mujeres.
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 8 de septiembre, 2021
Video
La policía de Abilene está “apostando a que alguien conoce” a esta ladrona de porches
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Clear The Shelters
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 10 de septiembre, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Sep 10, 2021 / 04:54 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 10, 2021 / 04:54 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Facts and Figures: Food Bank of West Central Texas fights food insecurity in Big Country
West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Abilene ISD closes middle school classroom due to COVID-19
Video
‘If you don’t give me the keys, I’m gonna shoot you’: Rotan man charged with aggravated robbery in Taylor Co.
Abilene Zoo welcomes new baby zebra
Abilene woman sentenced after pleading guilty to beating 11-year-old son to death on Father’s Day
Video
Eastland man looks to clear his name after he says Facebook post wrongly accused him of ‘watching little girls’
Video
West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021
3 new deaths, 155 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co. Friday, new school cases down
Video
Amazon delivery station coming to Abilene
Video
Abilene PD shuts down section of Winters Freeway after semi rolls over
$500-$1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
Video