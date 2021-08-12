Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
98°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Border Report
Top Stories
Texas hospitals grappling for extra staff as the entire country faces nursing shortages
Video
Top Stories
Absent House Democrats try another tactic to avoid arrest, Texas Supreme Court shuts it down
Video
Projected successful hunting season opens with new regulations
US focuses on evacuating Americans from Afghanistan
Video
12.5% of 120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co. are kids
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Tokyo Forecast
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Bangs is looking for new leaders during rebuilding process
Video
Top Stories
Early plans to build on 2020 playoff appearance in 2021
Video
Amid national recognition, Wylie All Stars return home before Little League World Series
High expectations drive Brownwood Lions into 2021
Video
Wylie falls in Southwest Region final; Little League World Series is next
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Un aviador ayuda a un hombre de Abilene salir de una casa en llamas
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 12 de agosto, 2021
Video
Top Stories
$500 a $1,000 en efectivo para la recompensa ofrecida por información de los fugitivos buscados en Abilene
Telemundo Abilínea – 11 de agosto, 2021
Video
Documento: Hombre de Abilene es acusado de apuñalar a su abuela mientras su hijo de 10 años estaba en casa
El excedente de ganado perjudica a los ganaderos del Big Country
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Clear The Shelters
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 12 de agosto, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Aug 12, 2021 / 05:18 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 12, 2021 / 05:18 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Needing volunteers, Abilene Hunger Coalition prepares for Summer Meal Program
Video
Operation Blue Jeans kicks off at Christian Service Center
Video
Summer events in full swing at Abilene Public Library
Video
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
Indicted: Four suspects connected to Lake Fort Phantom homicide
12.5% of 120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co. are kids
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
United Airlines cancels all air service in Abilene
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Wylie advances to Little League World Series
Video
Abilene mom, 36, fighting for life at Chicago hospital needs double-lung transplant after COVID diagnosis
Video
At least one dead in north Abilene fire overnight
Video