Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Border Report
Top Stories
Rezoning request for affordable housing stirs up Abilene residents, nearby night club
Top Stories
Lifeguard shortage forcing Abilene State Park to sell fewer tickets
J&J vaccine may pose ‘small’ risk of rare disorder, CDC says
Operation Blue Jeans kicks off at Christian Service Center
Video
Drake Bell of ‘Drake and Josh’ sentenced on charges of crimes against a child
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Evans excited as he takes over successful Hamlin program
Video
Top Stories
War Hawks place 15 on ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete Teams
ASC Honors 16 as Distinguished Scholar Athletes
Lowrance, Roye land PING All-American honors
Wylie and Haskell fall in Little League matchups
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 12 de julio, 2021
Video
Top Stories
La policía de Abilene advierte sobre estafa de secuestro
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 9 de julio, 2021
Video
La policía de Cisco advierte a los padres de una camioneta que vednde helado ilegalmente
Telemundo Abilínea – 8 de julio, 2021
Video
Continúa el evento de donación de sangre “Guns and Hoses
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 12 de julio, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Jul 12, 2021 / 05:02 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 12, 2021 / 05:02 PM CDT
TELEMUNDO
Posted: Jul 9, 2
Don't Miss
Operation Blue Jeans kicks off at Christian Service Center
Video
Summer events in full swing at Abilene Public Library
Video
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
ERCOT announces operational changes after Gov. Abbott orders immediate action
Video
Rezoning request for affordable housing stirs up Abilene residents, nearby night club
Abilene police warn of kidnapping scam
Retro World Arcade soon to open in downtown Abilene
Video
Child tax credit payments going out this week. See how much you qualify for
Video
Evans excited as he takes over successful Hamlin program
Video
Chorus Abilene to hold music day camp for elementary students
Video
Woman uses boiling water, sugar to kill husband
Obituaries
Times Square shooting: New video of alleged gunman after tourist shot
Video