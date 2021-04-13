Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
What’s the ‘best state?’ Poll ranks US states from best to worst
Top Stories
Alleged victim in trial of Abilene church worker charged with sex assault details 6 years of abuse
Video
LIVE: ERCOT says it may enter emergency conditions due to outages, demand
Live
EXPLAINER: What’s known about J&J’s vaccine and rare clots
Big Country CASA swears in 7 new volunteers to help children in foster care
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
McMurry’s Sloan wins Men’s Track Athlete of the Week for fourth time
Top Stories
Rangers place Ronald Guzman on 10-day injured list
McMurry’s Hillyer and Martinez claim ASC West tennis honors
Hard work and fun conexist for ACU football team
Video
Arteaga leads group of five ACU Wildcats on Southland all-conference teams
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 13 de abril, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Hombre de Abilene arrestado después de conducir y chocar un auto robado en una casa
Top Stories
Ciudad de Abilene cancela clínica de vacunas Johnson y Johnson programada para el miércoles debido a los efectos secundarios
Dpto. de Policía de Abilene: Hombre conduce un automóvil robado hacia una casa
Workforce Solutions del Oeste Central de Texas estará llevando a cabo una feria de trabajo virtual
Telemundo Abilínea – 12 de abril, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 13 de abril, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Apr 13, 2021 / 04:55 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 13, 2021 / 04:55 PM CDT
Don't Miss
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
Utility bill relief available for income-eligible Taylor County residents
Video
Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card
Abilene boil notice: When do I have to boil my water?
Video
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country
Video
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Alleged victim in trial of Abilene church worker charged with sex assault details 6 years of abuse
Video
Emergency supplies tax free in Texas next weekend
LIVE: ERCOT says it may enter emergency conditions due to outages, demand
Live
City of Abilene cancels Wednesday vaccine clinic due to Johnson & Johnson side effects
Update: Sweetwater PD find missing teen girl
Disneyland reopens April 30: Here’s which rides, restaurants will be open
‘Prime suspect’ arrested in 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart
Orphaned, disabled baby alpaca walks again thanks to wheelchair
Video
Snake season returns to Big Country: What to do if bitten
Video
IRS chief expects new child payments to start this summer