Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Matthew McConaughey donates thousands of masks to Austin firefighters
Top Stories
Google ‘Doodles’ honor all on the front line of coronavirus pandemic
Lawmakers call on DHS to extend migrant work permits during COVID-19 crisis
Check your bank account: stimulus checks started arriving this week
Coronavirus spreading to our clothes and shoes; what health officials are saying
Video
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
Skywarn
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Basketball Madness
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
James Stafford named head men’s basketball coach for the nationally-ranked Ranger College
Top Stories
Tour de France called off amid virus, no new dates set
Max evens Sanitizer Series with dominant performance
Video
No book forthcoming about ACU’s COVID-19 shortened season
Video
HPU’s Sims says HPU community is handling shutdown well
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 14 de Abril, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Confirman 6 nuevos casos de COVID-19 en el condado Taylor, un total de 74
Top Stories
Paint Rock ISD es uno de los primeros distritos cerca del Big Country en anunciar el cierre por el resto del año escolar, las graduaciones se transmitirán en vivo
Casos confirmados de COVID-19 superan 2 millones en el mundo
Muere un residente de hogar para adultos mayores de Brownwood por COVID-19, otro da positivo
Condado Jones confirma un tercer caso positivo de COVID-19
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Why Buy Local
Online Church Services
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 14 de Abril, 2020
Telemundo
by:
Ilse Bryant
Posted:
Apr 14, 2020 / 05:05 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 14, 2020 / 05:05 PM CDT
Don't Miss
City of Abilene extends COVID-19 disaster declaration, shelter in place order
List: New operating, senior shopping hours at Abilene grocery stores
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Video
How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI