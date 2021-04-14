Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
Lawyer: Man accused in Texas mass shooting was harassed
Top Stories
2nd alleged victim of Jeffrey Forrest says sex abuse claims were dismissed by Abilene PD when he was 6
Video
Gorman family credits hero dog for saving them from devastating house fire
Texas deputy fatally shoots man with knife in ‘crisis’
Police: Woman breaks into Michigan home, climbs into bed with couple
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
ACU men’s basketball promotes assistant Brette Tanner to head coach
Top Stories
It’s official: Joe Golding leaving ACU to take job at UTEP
Source: ACU men’s basketball coach offered job at UTEP, has told team he’s leaving
Video
Stamford softball looks to keep rolling as postseason approaches
Video
McMurry’s Sloan wins Men’s Track Athlete of the Week for fourth time
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
La policía emite una advertencia sobre el brote de moquillo canino en Snyder, Condado de Scurry
Top Stories
Distrito Escolar de Brownwood hace opcional los cubre bocas a partir del jueves
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 14 de abril, 2021
Video
Comienzan las declaraciones de apertura en el juicio del exministro de jóvenes de Abilene acusado de delitos sexuales contra menores de edad
Telemundo Abilínea – 13 de abril, 2021
Video
Hombre de Abilene arrestado después de conducir y chocar un auto robado en una casa
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 14 de abril, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Apr 14, 2021 / 04:58 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 14, 2021 / 04:58 PM CDT
Don't Miss
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
Utility bill relief available for income-eligible Taylor County residents
Video
Need groceries? Here’s how you can apply for a grocery relief card
Abilene boil notice: When do I have to boil my water?
Video
What grocery stores are open in Abilene?
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Stay warm! Here’s a list of warming centers open in the Big Country
Video
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Abilene police searching for armed road rage suspect
2nd alleged victim of Jeffrey Forrest says sex abuse claims were dismissed by Abilene PD when he was 6
Video
Gorman family credits hero dog for saving them from devastating house fire
ACU men’s basketball promotes assistant Brette Tanner to head coach
Video: Countless carp crowding shores of Lake Sweetwater
Video
Ex-Texas lieutenant governor arrested after alleged assault
Expert for the defense says Chauvin was justified in pinning down George Floyd
Video
Burleson PD identify officer shot, one suspect in custody
Dance hall weekends coming back to Oplin
Video
Police issue warning about Canine Distemper outbreak in Snyder, Scurry County