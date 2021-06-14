Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Border Report
Top Stories
Recapping the Hailey Dunn story
Video
Top Stories
Investigator: Arrest made in murder of Hailey Dunn, teen who went missing in 2010
Video
Southern Baptists meet amid leaks controversy
US bans importing dogs from 100 countries with rabies risk
Austin mass shooting: Teen arrested at Killeen area high school is 2nd suspect
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Brownwood looking forward to season not as influenced by Covid-19
Video
Top Stories
Abilene High and Wylie all-stars honored at FCA Allstar football game
Video
Red team knocks off Blue team in FCA Allstar football game
Video
South all-stars defeat north in FCA volleyball game
Video
7-on-7 is about more than winning and losing
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 14 de junio, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Ex sargento de policía de Abilene apuntó con una arma de fuego a otro oficial
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea- 11 de junio de 2021
Video
Buscan: Roger Scott Wilson acusado de secuestro agravado
Video
Telemundo Abilínea- 10 de junio de 2021
Video
El Programa de Guerrero Herido apoya “heridas invisibles” en la Base de la Fuerza Aérea de Dyess
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Workforce Careers
Weekly Wellness
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 14 de junio, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Jun 14, 2021 / 04:57 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 14, 2021 / 04:57 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Abilene ISD’s Summer Nutrition Program begins next week
Video
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
Investigator: Arrest made in murder of Hailey Dunn, teen who went missing in 2010
Video
Recapping the Hailey Dunn story
Video
Austin mass shooting: Teen arrested at Killeen area high school is 2nd suspect
Abilene PD investigating homicide after woman found dead in apartment
7-year-old girl among 3 dead in fiery crash west of Winters
Video
Nine years later, questions about Hailey Dunn’s death linger
Video
Remembering Hailey Dunn: 6 Years Later, Billie Dunn Speaks Out
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 14 de junio, 2021
Video
COLD CASE: Colorado City teen Hailey Dunn disappears 8 years ago, remains found 3 years later
Colorado City Teen Hailey Dunn Laid to Rest