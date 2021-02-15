Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
11°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Top Stories
Doctor: Flu vaccine could help protect kids from the effects of COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Abilene family one of many enduring power outage after winter storm
City of Abilene urges immediate water conservation; ‘Please forego non-life sustaining uses’
Fauci: Stimulus bill will help schools reopen safely
Abilene City Council supports Travis School building to become affordable senior housing
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
AP Sports
Top Stories
High School basketball playoffs takes a backseat to weather
Top Stories
McMurry hopeful for return to field Saturday
Video
Top Stories
Wildcats clinch tournament berth with 28-point thrashing of Islanders
Video
McMurry women capture first victory, men fall short to Sul Ross
Video
Cooper claims title, Eula undefeated
Video
Coleman falls to Christoval in Bi-District matchup
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de febrero, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea- 12 de febrero, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 11 de febrero, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 10 de febrero, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 9 de febrero, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 8 de febrero, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Honoring Black History
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Why Buy Local
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de febrero, 2021
Telemundo
Posted:
Feb 15, 2021 / 04:54 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 15, 2021 / 04:54 PM CST
Don't Miss
City of Abilene releases COVID-19 community survey
MAP: Where to get COVID-19 vaccines across Texas
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2021
Abilene’s top 10 positive stories of 2020
Video
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI
Trending stories
City of Abilene urges immediate water conservation; ‘Please forego non-life sustaining uses’
14.8 Inches: Abilene sees record-breaking snowfall
‘We’re not out of the woods:’ ERCOT warns as power restored to 500k households
City of Abilene ‘needs’ citizens to curtail non-essential water usage
Video
20,000+ customers without power in Big Country, winter weather and rolling blackouts to blame
Governor Abbott sending resources to officials across Texas to respond to cold weather
ERCOT: ‘Abilene citizens should expect rotating outages of power’
Rolling black outs likely across Texas through Tuesday during Winter Storm … how you can prevent loss of power
Abilene family one of many enduring power outage after winter storm
14 new COVID-19 deaths, 4 new cases reported in Taylor County
Video