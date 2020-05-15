Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de Mayo, 2020

Associated Press (AP) — Grupos monitores de privacidad dicen que la popular app de video TikTok está violando la privacidad de los niños y poniéndolos en riesgo.

Una coalición de 20 grupos, incluyendo Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood y el Center for Digital Democracy, presentaron una querella el jueves ante la Comisión Federal de Comercio de Estados Unidos (FTC), diciendo que TikTok está recabando información personal de niños menores de 13 años sin consentimiento de los padres.