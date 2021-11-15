Skip to content
Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de noviembre, 2021
Iara Roberto
Nov 15, 2021 / 04:53 PM CST
Nov 15, 2021 / 04:53 PM CST
Kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Wednesday at Abilene Convention Center: How to schedule your appointment
Abilene ISD now allowing lunch visits, how to give AISD feedback
LIST: Abilene area holiday events
Monarchs in the Big Country? It’s time for the annual butterfly migration
Facts and Figures: Food Bank of West Central Texas fights food insecurity in Big Country
West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Update: Reported engine failure to blame for plane crash near Abilene Regional Airport
UPDATE: Multiple students facing felony charges for Eula ISD sexual assault
Ivermectin use surges despite no evidence it treats COVID-19 — why are people still taking it?
Kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Wednesday at Abilene Convention Center: How to schedule your appointment
BCH Sports Top 5 Plays of the Week: Bi-District Playoffs
Make Me Smile Again
Video
GOP Rep. Mace’s bill would federally decriminalize marijuana
Mexican police rescue dozens of migrants near van holding bodies of five alleged smugglers killed execution-style
