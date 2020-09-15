Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
Hispanic Heritage Month
KTAB 4U
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Peace deal involving Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Israel signed at White House
Video
Petalo, not Charmin: Virus brings Mexican toilet paper to US shelves
Texas officials walk back $15 million proposed cuts to women’s and children’s health services
Teachers surprised with free money during Abilene Education Foundation Prize Parade
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944
Top Stories
Lebron James challenged to match reward to capture gunman who ambushed deputies
10 Big Country schools in Week 4 Harris Ratings
Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Week 3
Video
Game Balls: Week 3
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
¿Lo viste? Facebook le brinda información actualizada sobre el cambio climático en su página
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de septiembre, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Gobierno de EE.UU. podría poner fin a los protegidos bajo el TPS
La familia del esposo desaparecido de Carole Baskin publica un comercial durante su debut en ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Video
El Consejo de Liderazgo Hispano organiza desfile para el 16 de septiembre en Abilene
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 10 de septiembre, 2020
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
Community
Event Calendar
Destination Texas
Clear The Shelters
Hound Hang Outs
Why Buy Local
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de septiembre, 2020
Telemundo
Posted:
Sep 15, 2020 / 05:23 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 15, 2020 / 05:23 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI