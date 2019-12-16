Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Spending deal would end two-decade freeze on gun research
Top Stories
TIMELINE: The murder of Samantha Dean
City Council to consider buying 3D scanner for Abilene police
Abilene City Council to discuss bringing auto races at airport
Barks and Bikes fundraiser gifts service dog to young Abilene boy
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Berry earns first career ASC Player of the Week award
Top Stories
Cooper, Brownwood and Hamlin claim Teams of the Year honors
Top Stories
ACU’s Chambers makes HERO Sports AA Third Team
Colton Marshall: BCH Sports 2019 Offensive Player of the Year
Hamlin takes over top spot in Harris Ratings
NFL HQ can relax: NFC East winner will have at least 8 wins
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 16 de Diciembre, 2019
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 13 de Diciembre, 2019
Top Stories
La policía de Abilene necesita identificar a un sospechoso acusado de robo a la biblioteca
EEUU ofrecerá línea telefónica para prevención de suicidios
Hallan restos humanos y de avión militar chileno
Fiscal: Los atacantes de Nueva Jersey eran antisemitas
KTAB 4U
Community
Light Up A Life
TV Schedule
Project Roadblock
Home for the Holidays
Shopping With Joni
Event Calendar
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Lone Star NYE 2020
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 16 de Diciembre, 2019
Telemundo
by:
Gina Ewing
Posted:
Dec 16, 2019 / 05:06 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 16, 2019 / 05:06 PM CST
Don't Miss
United Way’s Winter Lightfest coming soon to Abilene
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI