Skip to content
BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
98°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
KTAB 4U
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Truck carrying 42 cattle overturns on Texas interstate
Top Stories
Central Texas woman arrested for leaving children home alone
FCC grants nearly $9 million to bring highspeed internet to rural homes, businesses in the Big Country
Police: Lubbock man arrested after chasing people in grocery store with knife
Unknown incident prompts evacuations at Dyess Air Force Base, situation resolved
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
2019 Player to Watch: Drew Hagler
Top Stories
Geter hired as new Cooper girls basketball coach
Top Stories
Pence wins Texas Rangers Heart and Hustle Award
Eastland’s Bailey on Allstate AFCA Good Works Team list
Wells says he needs to win this year for seniors
2019 Player to Watch: Dylan Martin
Telemundo
Noticias
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 16 de julio, 2019
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de julio, 2019
Top Stories
Conductor herido y pasto quemado durante un incendio en el sur del Condado Taylor
Telemundo Abilínea – 12 de julio, 2019
Telemundo Abilínea – 11 de julio, 2019
Mujer de Abilene acusada formalmente de causar cierres escolares después de amenazar a menores con arma de fuego
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
KTAB On The Road
Job Connection
Do My Job
Clear the Shelters
Tools For School
First Baptist Church
Daily Pledge
Obituaries
Abilene 100
Alzheimer’s Awareness
Tour de Gap
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Keep KTAB
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Meet the KTAB Team
Meet the KRBC Team
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 16 de julio, 2019
Telemundo
by:
Ilse Bryant
Posted:
Jul 16, 2019 / 04:48 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2019 / 04:48 PM CDT
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI