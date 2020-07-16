Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
101°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Teens reel in 700-pound bluefin tuna off coast of Maine
Gallery
Top Stories
Lawmakers fear large number of Americans could become homeless due to pandemic
Video
U.S. Ag Secretary signs agreement with Gov. Abbott protecting Texas’ private & public lands
Brown Co. reports 21 new positive COVID-19 cases
Family suggests Abilene fallen Army Sgt as potential new name for Lee Elementary
Video
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
2020 Players to Watch: Braydin Warner
Video
Top Stories
Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet postponed to undetermined date
Confederate flag spotted over Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of NASCAR All-Star Race
Video
2020 Players to Watch: Alex Salas
Video
Wildcat football with four Southland Preseason selections
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 16 de julio, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de julio, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 14 de julio, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 13 de julio, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 10 de julio, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 9 de julio, 2020
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Destination Texas
Clear The Shelters
Hound Hang Outs
Mental Health Matters
Tour de Gap
Why Buy Local
Job Connections
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Changes to KTAB’s Signal
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 16 de julio, 2020
Telemundo
Posted:
Jul 16, 2020 / 05:10 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2020 / 05:10 PM CDT
Don't Miss
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI