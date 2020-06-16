Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Abilene business changes production to honor Big Country graduating seniors
Video
Top Stories
LGBTQ ruling tangles Trump’s transgender military ban
Video
Off-duty deputy thwarts attempted child kidnapping at Florida hotel, police say
Video
58-year-old arrested on child porn charges after purchasing, eating soiled underwear, police say
Video
Kimmel to host Emmys, first major awards show of pandemic
Weather
Weather Tools
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Spring sports return to practice after lost season
Video
Top Stories
Tour De Gap 2020 set for July 25th-26th
Video
Baker wins third straight and claims Sanitizer Series, 7-6
Video
WNBA announces 22-game season followed by traditional playoffs
Cooper football returns to practice from a distance
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 16 de junio, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de junio, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 12 de junio, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 11 de junio, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 10 de junio, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 9 de junio, 2020
Video
Video
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Live Event Stream
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Protecting Against Predators
Clear The Shelters
Mental Health Matters
Tour de Gap
Why Buy Local
Job Connections
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Telemundo Abilínea – 16 de junio, 2020
Telemundo
Posted:
Jun 16, 2020 / 04:53 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 16, 2020 / 05:32 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Freedom Festival & WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular taking place in Abilene July 4
Video
Local high school graduations to be livestreamed on BigCountryHomepage.com
City of Abilene extends COVID-19 disaster declaration until June
List: New operating, senior shopping hours at Abilene grocery stores
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Video
How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
More Don't Miss
Telemundo Abilene Tweets
Tweets by TelemundoABI